POTUS

White House denies claims from guns group that ammo ban is under consideration

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

The White House is denying a recent claim from a gun foundation that a limited ammunition ban is under consideration, which would drive the price of legal ammunition higher.

The Biden administration supposedly informed Winchester Ammunition that “the government is considering restricting the manufacturing and commercial sale of legal ammunition produced at the Lake City, Mo., facility,” a spokesman from the National Shooting Sports Foundation told the Washington Examiner on Friday.

A White House official denied the claim.

UKRAINE COULD 'DEFINITELY WIN' DEPENDING ON HOW VICTORY IS DEFINED, EXPERTS SAY

Currently, Winchester is allowed to sell surplus ammunition after meeting the military’s needs on the civilian market, but Mark Oliva, the NSSF spokesman, warned that banning the practice would “significantly reduce the availability of ammunition in the marketplace and put the nation’s warfighting readiness at risk. Both NSSF and Winchester strongly oppose this action.”

This practice now represents roughly 30% of the 5.56 mm/.223 caliber ammunition sales.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of senators announced they had agreed in principle to the framework of new legislation to instill additional restrictions on guns that may have a chance to be passed in the Senate. Twenty senators, 10 from each party, signed on to the legislation, demonstrating the support it would need to pass the 60-vote threshold.

A White House official told the Washington Examiner that the reports on a possible ban "are way off," while Oliva warned that the implementation of such a policy "jeopardizes the fragile negotiations of the framework deal that was agreed to by the bipartisan group of senators."

After mass shootings, such as the ones in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is typical that gun owners flock to firearm stores in order to buy weapons over fears of new gun control legislation. That fear also prompts ammunition purchases, which have led to a shortage . Both gun and ammunition manufacturers saw their stocks go up after the Uvalde shooting.

“The typical hypothesis is that this is an exogenous shock, unanticipated, and as a result of a mass shooting, the reaction is there is an expectation that legislative steps will be undertaken to potentially restrict ammunition, access to guns,” Brian Marks, the executive director of the University of New Haven's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program, previously told the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 31

sandy
3d ago

That why you should buy all that you think you will need, then double that amount. When it’s available, buy all you can and put back. The supply chain on ammo is too uncertain. You should have a minimum of 1K rounds for each firearm you own, more if possible.

Reply(3)
24
Peggy Sue Andre
3d ago

These rumors true or not by whomever will cause firearms and ammunition sales to soar. And yes even liberals are arming up for their own self defense.

Reply
17
Tim Brookbank
3d ago

class action lawsuit anyone? to to teach this administration what the words shall not be infringed truly mean, a few billion to hire our own protection services should do the trick.

Reply
14
