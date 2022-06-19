ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close. In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Scene

Emmy Squared to Open by Month's End on East Side

Emmy Squared Pizza will open by month’s end in the space New York-style Shep's Delicatessen most recently occupied in East Nashville’s Five Points, according to a release. The announcement comes a few weeks after Shep’s ownership announced the Jewish deli's closing after only about 15 months of operations at 1000 Main St. A statement at the time suggested a relocation of Shep’s is being considered.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

From life in a cave to owning multiple restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July!. The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The Smoking Section Band will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be available so bring chairs or a blanket to sit to enjoy. Free admission! More info here.
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillegab.com

Six Best Restaurants To Visit In Nashville

Nashville’s culinary scene is constantly growing. It’s on par with what you’d expect from a big city. You’ll find restaurants in Nashville serving up everything from traditional Southern cuisine to upscale, fine international dining. However, the hardest part of dining in Nashville is deciding which restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Top 4 Unforgettable Summer Music Events in Franklin, Tennessee

This is for you: live-music lovers, entertainment enthusiasts, and those who embrace the great outdoors! Okay, admittedly, it’s also for me. I am a huge lover of live music and have been for years. I keep a diary of every artist I’ve seen perform, including a list of artists still to see. I’m happy to say that it has become a diverse and lengthy list. With that said, I’ve been keeping an eye on some great local outdoor venues in our beautiful town of Franklin, Tennessee. Read on to find some of my favorite seasonal happenings and ones you will likely wish to revisit. Then start planning your musical outings this summer!
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
williamsonherald.com

Made in TN celebrates reopening in The Factory

Made in TN celebrated the grand reopening inside The Factory at Franklin with a ribbon-cutting celebration June 14. The business, founded by Ilex and Sarah Pounders, has two locations, with the other retail store at the L&L Market in Nashville. It first opened in The Factory on Black Friday in 2017.
FRANKLIN, TN
Jake Wells

Meet the richest person in Nashville

Photo of Nashville skylinePhoto by Austin Wills (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.
NASHVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Meat And Three#Macaroni And Cheese#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Dandgure S Cafeteria#Atp Investments
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

NASCAR Driver Michael Waltrip to Open a Pop-Up Taproom in Nashville

NASCAR driver, Micheal Waltrip will open a pop-up taproom in Nashville beginning on Friday, June 24th, reports FOX 17. Michael Waltrip Brewing will open at 920 Broadway and will be open until July 9th. Beer enthusiasts can expect craft beers – Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager, and Checkered Past coconut IPA, as well as specialty offerings from the company’s brewery in Bristol, VA.
NASHVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Customers Sell Burgers to Help Tennessee Restaurant Owner

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — Heidi Thayer and her mother opened The Courtside Cafe inside a former service station in Charlotte, Tennessee, more than two decades ago. But on Friday, it was her customers that were doing the cooking. Friends and supporters were selling hamburgers, chips, drinks and desserts to...
CHARLOTTE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
williamsonhomepage.com

Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank

Mayor John Cooper has a new idea for the “eyesore” scrapyard on the East Bank. Speaking to the Economic Club of Nashville on Tuesday, Cooper suggested that the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and a new high school for the arts could move to the site owned by investor Carl Icahn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Announces Google Fiber Service

The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce Google Fiber has chosen Smyrna as the first Tennessee town, outside of Nashville, for its high-speed broadband internet service. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Mayor Mary Esther Reed and Google Fiber’s Ryun Jackson announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber’s high speed broadband service to Smyrna, Tennessee. “Google Fiber’s reputation speaks for itself and we are excited for Google Fiber to be part of our community” said Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Our citizens, schools and corporations will all benefit from this new gigabit internet service.”
SMYRNA, TN
Eater

A Nashville Meat-and-Three Institution Is Closing After 30 Years

Dandgure’s, the longtime Pie Town meat-and-three that has grown to legendary status over the decades, will close permanently on June 30, the restaurant announced on Facebook earlier this month. Dandgure’s owner Dandgure “Dan” Robinson is retiring, happily, taking some of the sting out of the news.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy