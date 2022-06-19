ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Street Fighter Could Still Work as a Live-Action Movie

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, we don’t exactly need the same type of Street Fighter movie that was released back in 1994, but another version could be a nice return to the idea that this movie could work, provided that the characters are allowed to act naturally and not bust a move and strike a...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
Variety

Mighty Natalie Portman: How She Emerged From the Marvel Sidelines to Wield Thor’s Hammer

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t just that Natalie Portman packed on so much muscle she could arm-wrestle Captain America. It’s that she’d never been asked to do it before. Throughout her 30-year career, Portman has grown accustomed to exploiting her lean five-foot-three frame, most memorably in her Oscar-winning performance as an obsessive, spindle-thin ballet dancer in 2010’s “Black Swan.” As the brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she spends much of her screen time in varying states of dewy-eyed peril or with her head craned at a substantial angle to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Natalie Portman on Playing a "Newbie" Marvel Hero in Thor: Love and Thunder

Whosoever holds this hammer, if she be worthy, shall possess the power of... the new Thor? Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) thunders back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, and she's wielding Mjolnir — the enchanted hammer once belonging to ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Eight years, seven months, and six days since splitting with the Asgardian Avenger after 2013's Thor: The Dark World, Portman's goddess of thunder shocks her superhero ex when she returns to stop the slaughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as the all-new Mighty Thor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Charlie Hunnam
Person
Joe Taslim
Person
Raul Julia
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Kristin Kreuk
Person
John Cena
Person
Neal Mcdonough
TODAY.com

55 of the scariest horror movies of all time

Maybe your Halloween plans include hosting a massive costume bash with plenty of witches brew for your guests. Or maybe you plan on chilling at home and enjoying a family-friendly Halloween movie with the kids. But if you're a thrill seeker, then there's no better time than now to watch...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Five 'Spider-Man' Films Are Arriving on Disney+ This Week

Starting this week, Disney+ users in the U.K. will be able to watch five Spider-Man films from all three franchises on the streaming platform. Fans of the franchise will be able to have a binge-fest and relive the iconic Spider-Man portrayals from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming on Disney+ starting on Friday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Video Game#American
Collider

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Races Past $400 Million At Global Box Office

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has crossed $400M globally. Released on April 8, the movie grossed over $190 million on the domestic front and over $209 million internationally. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the sequel follows Sonic, who is adamant to prove that he has what it takes to be a real hero. His opportunity comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner (and a familiar face to the fans of the franchise), Knuckles. Together, they are on a search for a mystical emerald that can destroy civilizations. Sonic gets a sidekick in this sequel, teaming up with the fan-favorite Tails to find the emerald before Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Midnight Western Theatre’ Series In Works From Scout Comics & MPE; Kevin Carroll To Adapt Louis Southard’s Comics

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal’s Management Production Entertainment to develop Louis Southard’s comic book series, Midnight Western Theatre, for television—tapping Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation. The comics featuring art by David Hahn examine turbulence within the U.S.A. of the 1860s. In the series, the notorious Red Tom and his deadly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous town of Liberty Springs. But will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory when two black-clad, supernatural strangers suddenly arrive? Scout Comics will produce the adaptation alongside Carroll and Segal, with the...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
TVOvermind

Guy Ritchie Is The Best Choice To Direct The Live-Action Hercules Movie

Add Hercules to the list of animated Disney movies that will be adapted for a live-action movie. And on top of that, Guy Ritchie will be directing it. Let’s just answer this question right off the bat. Is he a good choice for directing this? If you ask me, the answer is absolutely yes. Why him? I think the obvious answer is that he has already ventured into these deep waters before. Back in 2019, Disney delivered the live-action Aladdin movie, starring Mena Massoud as the titular character, along with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and of course, Will Smith as the Genie. Out of all the live-action adaptations for classic animated Disney movies, 2019’s Aladdin turned out pretty good. It received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences seemed to enjoy it overall. Oh, and not to mention it made over a billion dollars at the box office.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is There Any Redemption for Scarlet Witch?

At this point in the MCU, it’s already been established that life isn’t fair, that things are going to happen, and that situations are going to get worse before they get better. But after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would appear that Wanda’s situation is only getting worse at this time, especially since she allowed herself to be so corrupted by the Darkhold that she ended up killing more than one individual from different realities. She corrupted an entire town in her grief, she harmed others thanks to her delusions, and she’s been an unrelenting terror to another version of herself within the multiverse. And yet, she made the decision to destroy the temple that was built to glorify the Scarlet Witch and was used to help her reach out and continue the horror that had been building for a while. There were several red flags along the way, several moments when it was determined that she was going down the wrong path, but the fact is that Wanda was designed to suffer for a while, and at this point, it’s tough to think that she could come back.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ms Marvel star didn't expect to be a "main character" in The Marvels

Ms Marvel and The Marvels spoilers follow. Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani has admitted she didn't expect to be a "main character" in The Marvels. The upcoming movie will unite all of the Marvels in the MCU, as Vellani's character Kamala Khan shares the screen with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for the first time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Lands MCU Veteran as Composer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was recently rescheduled to be released this year and then pushed back by five days in order to avoid Avatar 2's release date. The highly-anticipated DC sequel will see the return of the Shazam! family alongside some exciting new cast members. However, there is one member of the Shazam team who will not be returning. Benjamin Wallfisch composed the music for the first film, but director David F. Sandberg just confirmed on Twitter that he's being replaced by Christophe Beck.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade Reboot: Wesley Snipes Hasn't Been Asked for Marvel Studios Cameo

In a matter of weeks, Marvel's Blade reboot will begin filming principal photography, which means the outfit will soon introduce the eponymous vampire hunter to an entirely new generation. It won't be the Daywalker's first time in live-action, however, having last been played by Wesley Snipes in New Line's first Blade trilogy at the turn of the century. As the Kevin Feige-led outfit has shown fans as of late thanks to release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is willing to bring characters from other non-Marvel Studios franchises in for cameos. The Strange sequel even included Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Anson Mount's Black Bolt.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Planet of the Apes movie could start another trilogy

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been gracing our screens for more than 50 years now, and the most recent trilogy of action movies, which kicked off in 2011, were near perfect. With a new Apes movie in development though, we could see the start of a whole new trilogy of disaster movies in the primate cinematic universe.
MOVIES
The Independent

Natalie Portman reveals she was asked to get ‘as big as possible’ to play superhero in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman has described her role in the forthcoming Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder as being in direct contrast to her Oscar-winning performance in 2010’s Black Swan.The 41-year-old actor recently spent 10 months working with a trainer to build up her physique to play superhero The Mighty Thor, a very different physical challenge to the one she faced twelve years ago playing an obsessive ballet dancer in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller.“On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible,” Portman told Variety. “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy