Why Street Fighter Could Still Work as a Live-Action Movie

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.

