Readers share their stories of loved ones lost — and holding on to those they still have

"What do you want for Father’s Day?" is a question I get asked … oh, never. I’m kidding, mostly. Rather, my two sons usually ask me what I’d like to do instead.

When they were little, that often meant a movie. As they got older, that usually meant dinner. One that I would happily cook; that’s likely how it will unfold this Father’s Day as well, only I won’t ask what anyone else is in the mood to eat.

Oh, I know what everyone enjoys, of course, so I won’t make anything disagreeable. But the question about what I’d like to do — or what I want for Father’s Day — got me thinking about a recent column I wrote about the death of my beloved cousin, Brady Gardner.

More specifically, I’ve been thinking about many of the responses to the story, in which I shared a bit of my family history and a disease that’s run through it and what Brady meant to us.

It’s easy to take for granted the power of sharing a story, especially a personal one. Honestly, it’s not something I think about much: I write. I get edited. It gets published. I think about what to write next.

But then I began hearing from readers about their own relationships with cousins and siblings and cousins who felt like siblings. And I began hearing stories about dementia, the disease that took Brady, and his mother — my aunt — and my mother, and their uncle, and their mother — my grandmother.

And I began hearing stories about readers’ childhoods, and the moments that stuck with them all these years later. Like they did with this reader, who sent me:

“I have a cousin who I shared summers with when I was young Up North at our grandparent's cabin. He was like a brother to me before we became adults. But now, our careers and separate cities have separated us, and we have talked only rarely. He suffers with multiple health problems which limit his ability to go outside the home much. We have talked about going to a Mud Hens game or the Toledo museums, but we haven't.

"I realize the time is growing too short. I am going to call him today and say either pick a day for me to come down or I'm just going to show up. We don't have to do a damn thing but share another handshake, a meal perhaps, and tales of times and people gone by. I know you wish you could with Brady.”

I’m grateful for any response any time I write, whether the reader wants to share a personal story or call me an idiot. It means someone took time from their day. This isn’t a small thing.

Nor is this, a story from a reader whose husband suffered from the same dementia that afflicts my family:

“My husband was diagnosed with FTD at age 52 and died at 61 on June 13, 2020. Our daughters were 18 and 19 when he got diagnosed. The two-year anniversary of his passing is days away, and I'm still unnerved by that lost decade while he was ill. I can't imagine what it would be like to have the disease 'in the family.' But I smiled when you described your mother taking food from people's plates. My husband was a master at that. His favorite restaurant was Roadside B&G, and without fail he helped himself to bread baskets during every stroll to our table. All we could do was shrug our shoulders and say sorry.”

I chuckled when I read those words about her husband randomly swiping bread from other people’s tables, just as the reader smiled when she read about my mother doing similar things. And while she and I share the experience of losing someone with frontotemporal dementia, the deeper connection is the recognition of life’s occasional absurdities.

I’d argue all of us share similar moments of recognition. It’s not about dementia, or growing up on an apple orchard, or taking the subway to high school. Those are just the particulars of genes and geography and happenstance.

Shared backgrounds lead to connective tissue, for sure. Yet there is more to what we recognize in one another than that.

As this reader demonstrated in his remembrance of someone he loved:

“My childhood friend and fraternity brother passed from FTD during COVID. I hope it was cathartic for you to record the past and how you felt toward the end. Regret is something that most of us share after a loved one dies of a long illness — we recognize how we could have done more.

"My fraternity brother Alan was a 'founding member' of an annual golf trip that we used to call the Ty Webb Invitational. Last year we renamed it the Alan Lloyd Klien Invitational or as we call it, the ALKI (it's also shaped like a mini-Stanley Cup). We loved our brother and it's a simple and sophomoric way to honor him ... just as Alan would have liked it.”

Not all of us need to have played golf or joined a fraternity to understand such loss, or to recognize the importance of changing the name of a made-up gathering. The reader called the name change “a simple” way to honor his friend.

Yet such gestures aren’t simple at all. They are deep and layered with years, often decades of history and connection and life.

I’ve never traveled for a golf outing with friends. In the end, it doesn’t matter. The reader knew in his core that my connection with my cousin was akin to his connection with Alan.

And so, when my boys ask me what I want for Father’s Day, or what I want to do for Father’s Day, it’s the same as what I want every day: The chance to hang, to listen, to joke, to share, to remember that no matter our interests or the particulars of our individual stories, we are connected, as readers have been reminding me so eloquently since I wrote about my cousin.

As this reader did last week:

“My family’s gene pool is filled with medullary thyroid cancer. My mother lost every paternal aunt (six in all). It then skipped a generation and stole my only two maternal, female first cousins. My sister and I both have benign masses, and I dread my twice-yearly scans … but not as much as I dread my only sister’s. As my only living relative after losing our only brother to ALS — less than a year from diagnosis — she means more to me than I can express.

"So, I forwarded your column to her and asked that she, too, remember that shared moments are truly all we have. With thanks and prayers for you and yours.”

Amen.

And Happy Father’s Day.

