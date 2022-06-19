Every Must-Have Item From Target You'll Need For Going To The Beach

I have a confession to make: I don’t like summer. I’m a sweaty person, I don’t like roasting in the sun and tracking sand into my car is high on my list of things I hate. At the same time, I still feel compelled to go to the beach once June rolls around. Sitting in my tiny apartment while I hear birds chirping outside? It’s a bit sad.

There are several products that minimize the annoyances that exist from June to August and luckily, Target carries ’em all. Scroll down for a list of products that will make beach trips feel less infuriating.

