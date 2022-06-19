ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Musings: Platitude paralysis is disease of soul, body, spirit

By Marie Armenia
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
A platitude is a phrase that is used so often that it doesn't hold any meaning to the person saying it or the person hearing it.

We have been afflicted with Platitude Paralysis.

It's a disease of the spirit, soul and body.

We may not recognize the symptoms of platitude paralysis because it has so infected us that we are accustomed to being sick. This hideous infection has created a society of people who don't believe anything anyone says anymore. And who can blame us?

Platitude paralysis existed in the days of Moses.

The Israelites were living in horrendous slavery and under the rule of a cruel Pharaoh. I mean cruel, uncaring slavery. God tells Moses, "Hey! Guess what? I'm going to deliver My people. I'm going to answer their prayers. I'm going to make them free and not slaves and give them the land I promised to your ancestor, Abraham!"

Great news! Deliverance! Yay!

And here's the verse that got to me:

"Moses reported this to the Israelites, but they did not listen to him because of their discouragement and harsh labor," Exodus 6:9.

Who can blame them? Which of them had the power to flee from Egypt? Who would be insane enough to think slaves could overcome the vast armies of Pharaoh? All of the sudden, Moses arrives on the scene, and we are going to be free? Yeah. Right.

When life becomes so harsh, so filled with burden and labor, we give up hoping that God is going to do anything, much less deliver us. We lose hope. We embrace despair. But here's reality about the words the Israelites did not listen to:

It was not a platitude.

It was a promise.

A promise that came true.

Right before their weary eyes.

The good news about that story is that the outcome was not based on the faith of the people, but on the promises of God. God comes to us in our discouraged, depleted hearts, and He delivers us from slavery even while we have learned to live with it. It's God's promise to you that will set you free. God’s promises.

Today, your “slavery” may seem like it is never going to end.

You are paralyzed because you think the promises of God are just platitudes, so you never walk like someone who believes them.

Let me remind you that Moses was telling the truth.

I am also.

God heard the cries of His people.

He hears your cries too.

A platitude?

No. A promise. From God. To you.

