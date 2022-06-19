Letter: Church has much to offer

Whatever your circumstances, as you grow up your thinking will include what you were taught or observed. My folks did not drink alcohol or frequent bars.

Recently, while walking out of my apartment door, I saw a small piece of paper rolled many times. It was a receipt from a bar at 9 p.m. the previous night. My first thought was to just throw it in a trash basket when walking by one.

There was no trash can in the long hall, the lobby, or the front of the entrance. I surely didn’t want it in my trash can!

The Pharisees in Jesus’ day wanted no contact with tax collectors (sinners.) When they saw how Jesus accepted an invitation by a tax collector (sinner) to eat with him and some of his tax collector-friends, to the Pharisees that proved Jesus was an awful sinner.

Jesus’ purpose to come to earth was to redeem people – forgive their sins and make them right with God, and that included all mankind.

Church people of all kinds should be showing God’s love and forgiveness so that each one can accept God’s son (Jesus,) and be born into the family of God. We church people have a wonderful life to hand the fellow leaving the bar – much better than the receipt dropped on the floor.

Arlin Smith/Amarillo