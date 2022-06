Brazil manager Tite says Neymar is no longer the country’s sole superstar and that his burden will be shared around at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Brazil are among the favourites to lift the World Cup on 18 December in Doha, having dominated Conmebol qualifying with 14 wins and 40 goals scored in their 17 matches, conceding only five times. Neymar was their leading scorer with eight goals, but the 30-year-old gave an interview last year which hinted that he was tired of international football and that this could be his last World Cup.Tite says he is not worried...

