Average rents in the Pittsburgh region have increased during the pandemic, and reports indicate certain areas are rising faster than others. A report from real estate research firm CoStar Group showed Pittsburgh-area rents increased about 6% from the start of 2020 to March 2022, which was slower than the 11.3% national rate CoStar found during that time. CoStar said March average rent in the Pittsburgh region was $1,139, and the group gathered data from multifamily units in counties with more than 1,000 multifamily housing units.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO