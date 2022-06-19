ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Always check the back seat for children

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a day to remember fathers. Instead, it seems important to urge everyone to remember kids instead. The littlest children. The ones without words yet. The ones who fall asleep quietly in the back of cars. Dads can take care of themselves. They really don’t need another tie....

