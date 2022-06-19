ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how downtown's massive Project Grace redevelopment is changing

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

New Hanover County is fine-tuning its plans for Project Grace before the public-private downtown redevelopment goes before state regulators for review.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is set to consider changes to a Memorandum of Understanding with commercial developer Zimmer Development, Inc. at their meeting Monday. The existing memorandum was adopted in March 2021.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the terms and scope of Project Grace, a public-private redevelopment of New Hanover County's downtown library and the Cape Fear Museum. The new project is set to be located in a single building in the block of Grace Street located between 2nd and 3rd streets.

As part of its partnership with New Hanover County, Zimmer Development has committed to building a private mixed-use project on the site of the current downtown library.

The redevelopment project has been talked about for years. It was first introduced in 2016 and re-surfaced last year with the current Memorandum of Understanding.

Since the memorandum was approved, Wilmington architecture firm LS3P Architecture has released schematics and floor plans for the project, which is set to include a planetarium, new museum exhibits and an outdoor reading terrace. Staff have also prepared other design development documents and final construction documents, which prompted changes to project details, according to a press release from New Hanover County.

The board's consideration of the changes will include a public hearing, which allows members of the public to speak about the plan's changes. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on June 20 in the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 North Third St., Room 301.

Here's what to know about the changes to Project Grace and what's next:

1. Shifting space

The new Memorandum of Understanding changes the proposed square footage of the library, museum and overall structure.

The changes reduce the size of the library from 38,000 square feet to approximately 36,827 square feet. The museum portion of the project is set to grow by more than 7,000 square feet from 35,000 square feet to approximately 42,086.

Shared common spaces will also see a reduction in space with a shift from 8,000 square feet to approximately 5,992 square feet.

The overall square footage of the museum and library project will grow nearly 4,000 square feet from 81,000 square feet to approximately 84,905.

2. Changing responsibilities

The updated Memorandum of Understanding outlines new investments on the part of both Zimmer Development and New Hanover County.

First, the memorandum increases the expected private investment by roughly $7 million from more than $23.1 million to more than $30.1 million. Zimmer has plans to build a multi-use building on the current site of the New Hanover County library. Detailed plans for the private project haven't been publicly released.

The memorandum will also require Zimmer to install a stair tower in the existing parking garage on the site, which has an estimated cost of $1.1 million.

However, New Hanover County is taking the $7.5 million cost of exhibits off Zimmer's plate. The design and fabrication of exhibits for the Cape Fear Museum will be paid for by the county through installment loan proceeds.

3. A drop in rent

Although New Hanover County owns the block where Project Grace is set to be built, the county will lease the buildings from Zimmer Development for 20 years after the project's completion. At the end of that 20-year period, the county will own the library and museum building outright.

The new memorandum reduces the county's annual rent by approximately $500,000 from $4.5 million to $4 million. Over a 20 year period, that would reduce the county's total rent from $90.16 million to $80.06 million.

4. Adding a safety net

The new memorandum gives New Hanover County an added safety net by allowing the county to purchase Zimmer's project plans for $2.5 million or less if the project doesn't get the approval it needs from the Local Government Commission.

The purchase option could also come into play if either party decides to end the memorandum of understanding.

5. Where things go from here

The changes to the memorandum will be considered at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday where the board will hear from county staff and hold a vote on the changes.

The updated lease agreement is then set to go before the Local Government Commission, which is a division of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, for final approval.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: See how downtown's massive Project Grace redevelopment is changing

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

