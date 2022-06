The GM Design Team has released a series of digital sketches of the new Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar that will compete for the overall win at Le Mans next year. Despite being a purpose-built racecar that’s subject to the engineering team’s desires, the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar is very style-forward, with GM Sportscar Racing program manager Laura Wontrop-Klauser saying the vehicle is “as Cadillac as we could make it.” These sketches, which were shared by the GM Design team on its Instagram page last week, show how the automaker integrated recognizable Cadillac styling elements into the prototype, including vertically-oriented LED lighting elements and floating blades.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO