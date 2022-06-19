ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

OPINION: It’s time for truth on SAVE Act

By Chip Baggett
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qWVw_0gFTbag800

It is time for truth.

Increasing access to healthcare in rural areas of North Carolina has been and remains a top priority for numerous stakeholders in the Tar Heel State. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic distress it put on rural areas is leading to countless policy discussions and debates.

Since my early days growing up in Eastern North Carolina, increasing access to healthcare has, and remains, a vital issue worthy of the attention it is now getting. It is also important to make sure that the actions taken to achieve this necessary objective are supported by excellent, un-biased data. This is a time for the plain truth and nothing but the truth.

Rural areas of the state have a hard time recruiting and retaining physicians, PAs, nurses, and administrators. That is truth based on empirical data. The SAVE Act as currently written would allow nurses to practice without physician supervision. Evidence, however, does not support that a change in how nurses practice will increase access to care in rural communities. That is the truth.

A look at the 38 states that passed legislation to expand the scope of practice for nurses shows no positive correlation to an increase in access. Research shows that infrastructure and higher pay makes practicing in rural areas more attractive. Independent practice does not. That is the truth.

The North Carolina Medical Society understands that incentives are essential to attract new physicians to rural communities. For more than three decades we have been putting physicians, PAs and nurses in underserved communities across the state through our signature Community Practitioners Program. That is the truth.

Rural areas are generally populated by older and sicker people, fewer people have health insurance, and the economies are not as robust when compared to urban areas. Physicians in those areas are often one of a very few. They choose to serve those areas because of their commitment to the community. It is infrastructure that is needed rather than the independence sought in the SAVE Act. That is the truth.

If we are truly going to transform health care for everyone in NC, we must hit the right targets. Team based care (physicians, PAs and nurses working together), proven incentives that bring and keep physicians and health care workers in the area, and promoting the countless assets rural areas offer will yield far greater results than the current policy promoted in the SAVE Act.

That is the truth.

Chip Baggett is CEO of the North Carolina Medical Society.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: OPINION: It’s time for truth on SAVE Act

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Politics State#Politics Legislative
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy