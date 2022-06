Brandon Douglas Evans, 47, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on June 10, 2022. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Brandon did while you were with him.

HUGHESVILLE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO