Petit larceny: Daniel Tyer, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on May 29, at 6:07 p.m. The arrest stemmed from a larceny at Hannaford on April 9. In that case, it is alleged that Dyer had taken $91.14 worth of merchandise from the store without paying. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, and released to return to court at a later date.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO