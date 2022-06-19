ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Reader fears citizens won’t care enough to demand prosecution for Jan. 6 insurrection

By Staff
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Will we act?

Unless citizens listen, consider and act, democracy will not prevail. The Jan. 6 hearings are confirming election fraud claims were false and the insurrection was a direct result of those claims, claims the former president continues to make. The Committee’s single purpose has been to investigate the origins and purpose of the insurrection, an event that had been planned to thwart the cornerstone of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.

Although the Committee has no authority to prosecute the former president, the evidence collected creates an indisputable case for conviction of federal crimes.

Voters must care enough to voice concerns and contact elected officials to insist the nation’s attorney general prosecute the former president of federal crimes. In a democracy, an elected leader has no executive authority to assert false claims and seize governmental authority as a dictator would.

In 2016, in Sioux City, Iowa, the former president asserted, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any votes.”

As Dr. Seuss’s Lorax cautioned, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot/ Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Sharon Leff, Charleston

Try Canada’s way

Why doesn’t the U.S. license guns and gun owners like we do motorized vehicles and drivers? When used improperly, both have the potential to harm people and property, and guns are even more lethal than motor vehicles, particularly the “weapons of mass destruction” used in recent mass murders in churches, schools, shopping centers, and supermarkets.

We can still honor the Second Amendment while requiring qualified people to obtain a license to use a gun prior to owning one. By requiring all guns to be licensed, law enforcement would be able to determine ownership of a firearm similarly to the way vehicle licenses are used to determine vehicle ownership in the event of improper use.

I believe that the U.S. should employ the Canadian model for gun control. Canada has significantly fewer gun murders than the U.S. Canada requires a license to own a gun and ammunition and buyers must pass safety tests. Licenses must be renewed every five years.

An applicant for a firearm license in Canada also must pass background checks, which consider criminal, mental, addiction and domestic violence records, according to the Library of Congress’s review of Canada’s laws.

Helene Stoller, Bluffton

Thank you

Thank you to the Brays Island community and all the Beaufort supporters who made our 2022 AMIkids Croquet Picnic a rousing success.

This was the first time since 2019 that we held the event due to pandemic cancellations. With the help of many friends and with the gracious hospitality of Brays Island, we met our annual fundraising goal for the event and, to date, have netted $103,000.

We help young men separate a troubled past from a bright future and have been doing so since the mid-1980s in Beaufort County.

AMIkids Beaufort campus provides not only education, but numerous hands-on vocational opportunities, treatment and behavior modification. We have a nationally-recognized welding program and recently earned our third YouthBuild federal grant to help our students learn construction skills.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success.

John C. Williams, Beaufort

Many have served

I take exception to a recent editorial titled, “Chief’s failure wasn’t the only one in Uvalde.”

Though the writer doesn’t excuse the lack of action by the school’s police chief, he does attempt to partially justify it by asking, “Have you ever been jarred from the routine of an ordinary day and suddenly been called upon to make a complex life-or-death decision that tests the very limits of your courage?”

The answer to that question for thousands of first responders and others in fire and rescue is a resounding, “Yes.”

We may be eating lunch or deep asleep when we’re jarred by the sound of an alert indicating we have a call. As a former assistant director of EMS on Hilton Head, I saw time and again the bravery and knowledge used to save countless lives.

First responders didn’t wait for instructions. They did what they were trained to do without hesitation.

Chief Arrendondo isn’t the only person who’s been jarred from an ordinary day. He just failed to fall back on his training, not to mention failing to carry his radio.

Glenn Brodie, Hardeeville

Comments / 29

Paul Wilhelm
2d ago

there was no insurrection. it was a demonazi smoke screen. besides the capital building belongs to We The People

Reply
10
DONNA SENICA
3d ago

when you look up the dems for destroying this country, then we will talk.

Reply(13)
24
TP
3d ago

Insurrection?? Hahahahah you creatures are hilarious hahahaha

Reply(6)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Beaufort woman jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials

A Beaufort woman is jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials in conspiracy-laden messages posted on social media. Laura Boyd-Meador was indicted June 15 in the U.S. District Court of Charleston on two counts of interstate communications with threat to injure a person. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker ordered June...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Elections
City
Bluffton, SC
Bluffton, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Gun Control#Insurrection#Guns#Election Fraud#Committee#Charleston Try Canada
Charleston City Paper

Hastie files $1.5M lawsuit against family over Magnolia Plantation funds

John Drayton Hastie Jr., patriarch of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, has brought a lawsuit against his family for $1,587,514.67 plus punitive damages over funds he claims he is owed from the Magnolia Plantation Corporation. The Drayton family has lived on the plantation on the west bank of the Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

American Landmark: Charles Duell and the Rebirth of Middleton Place

Charles Duell inherited the historic properties Middleton Place and the Edmondston-Alston House, Charleston, SC, in 1969. He was 31 years old. A graduate of Yale, he had begun a career in finance on Wall Street. But the circumstances of his sudden inheritance compelled him to leave New York City and move his family to South Carolina. There he would take up the challenge of reviving the houses, gardens, and forestlands of his forebears. He convinced countless relatives, friends, and associates to work with him. Their collective efforts over the last half-century have resulted in a dynamic balance of historic preservation and innovative interpretation. Moreover, Middleton Place has become a nexus for truth seeking and reconciliation as Americans pursue a fuller understanding of their past.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBTW News13

Alligator found shot in gated South Carolina community

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — An alligator found dead at a gated community on South Carolina’s coast had been shot, the property’s manager said. The alligator carcass was collected and removed last week from private property on Hilton Head Plantation, general manager Peter Kristian told The Island Packet. Kristian said he suspects the gator was shot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
112
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy