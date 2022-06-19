ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion/Providence Student Union Board: To stay safe, RI schools need more counselors, not more cops

By Providence Student Union Board
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

The Providence Student Union Board comprises former Providence Public School District student and PSU member Yanine Guardia; adolescent medicine specialist and PPSD parent Dr. Jack Rusley; education professors Dr. Tashal Brown and Dr. Mahasan Offutt-Chaney; law school graduate Brianna Jordan; racial justice organizer Rachel Bishop; and international child rights advocate Jaya Sarkar, working to support PSU youth leaders in their mission to improve their education and well-being.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, politicians and parents across Rhode Island are searching for measures to improve school safety. As the Board of the Providence Student Union, we urge adults to listen to young people’s solutions. They are asking for more counselors and no police in schools. They are asking for more restorative justice practices and no surveillance systems. They are asking us to address the root causes of school shootings and not repeat the mistakes that put them further in harm’s way.

We understand the feelings of urgency and fear animating so many adults. As parents, teachers and recent students, we share them. We are haunted by the sounds of parents finding their children murdered and the images of children covering themselves in their friends’ blood to survive. It is precisely our deep desire to protect our children that drives us to turn to young people’s experience as well as research to understand how we best keep them safe.

What have we learned from Uvalde? We have learned that armed, trained police in schools do not protect children from shooters. The Uvalde school district has its own police department and had conducted an active shooter training as recently as two months ago. And yet, the school district police chief on the scene and the two city police who responded waited outside for over an hour while the shooter murdered 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. The officers’ swiftest actions were macing and handcuffing the few parents desperately trying to save their children.

Some might insist that this is an exception, a case of bad apples. But Uvalde reinforces the findings of school safety research in the past two decades since Columbine: well-resourced communities and violence-prevention strategies keep children safe in schools, not police. For example, a 2021 study from Brown University looked at four years of national data and found that school police officers (known as student resource officers or SROs) do not prevent school shootings, nor gun-related incidents.

Other studies have not only replicated this, but found that SROs cause students considerable harm. SROs increase the use of suspensions, expulsions, and arrests. In addition, they suspend, expel and arrest Black children at over twice the rate of white children. Rather than create a safe environment for students, they function to interrupt learning and to funnel children, Black children in particular, into the school-to-prison pipeline.

This fits with what we have seen in Rhode Island: that SROs bully, assault, and traumatize young people at alarming rates, disproportionately harming students of color. A survey by the Providence Alliance for Student Safety found that 72% of Providence Public School District (PPSD) students feel unsafe with armed officers in schools. Black students make up 15% of PPSD enrollment but make up 30% of PPSD student arrests. Just this winter, an SRO body-slammed and choked a 16-year-old at Mount Pleasant High School and then held him for hours without family contact or medical attention.

We must listen to our youth leaders who are on the frontlines of this violence in schools. They are asking us to implement common sense measures to prevent gun violence, yes. But they are also asking us to oppose House bill 8310, which would require two police officers in every public school in Rhode Island, and House bill 8318, which would fund armed police in schools and give the NRA two permanent spots on a school emergency response committee. They are asking us to sign their petition for Counselors Not Cops (CNC). It is past time we take their lead and move to give our young people true safety and police-free schools.

