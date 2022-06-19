ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Opinion/Walsh: Superman and me at Scarborough Beach

By John Walsh
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

John Walsh (john@walshadv.com), a monthly contributor, is a partner in the East Greenwich-based communications firm Walsh & Associates.

I envy them as they pass my house pulling red wagons with toddlers in tow: the new dads.

That was me 27 years ago when we moved to the neighborhood. Back when we had three children under age 5. Back when I was Superman.

My kids were all giggles and wide eyes when I spun a basketball on my index finger. They clapped when I made a kite soar against the cloudless sky at our Block Island rental. And if thunder cracked like gunshots during a summer storm, they climbed into my arms. I assured them the heavens would calm.

But when a fall gashed my younger son Evan’s hand in our backyard, his blood was my Kryptonite. I was Everyman, not Superman, face ashen and skin coated in sweat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfrUb_0gFTWxGc00

My kids saw me as Everyman on other occasions, too, like when I cursed the drivers who cut me off on Route 95, and sometimes snapped at our dog, and, achingly, when I was putting Evan to bed one night.

I don’t recall what prompted his question, but it startled me.

“Do you miss your dad?” he asked with an innocence that belongs only to children. My father had died three months after Evan was born. The last time I had seen him, Dad had handed me the bill for his recent, long-overdue doctor’s visit.

“Yes, I do,” I said. Evan’s eyes asked me for more.

“You know what I think?” I said, my Everyman voice quavering. “My father’s alive every time we talk about him. Maybe that’s what heaven is.”

My 5-year-old set me straight. “You don’t really go to heaven,” he said matter-of-factly. “You’re buried. Heaven’s where you go in your head.”

I have often considered the shocking wisdom of my son’s words that night, and I’m thinking of them now.

In my head, I see my dad in black-and-white glossies from family photo albums: as a Marine Corps officer getting his commission, as a dean of students at Brown, smoking a cigarette and looking like George Peppard.

I see him calmly whisking fourth-grade me to the emergency room at Roger Williams Hospital after I gashed my head on the corner of a coffee table while horsing around with my older brother.

And in a less-than-heavenly reverie, I see him 20 years later in his two-room apartment on Waterman Avenue in North Providence, writing a letter that recently came into my possession. It’s to his brother in New Hampshire.

In his elegant hand, my dad notes that he “finally got an underpaying, paralyzingly dull job, low wages, no benefits, but thank God a check every week.” He reports he has emphysema and flashes his sharp wit: “The diagnostician wants to run a series of tests. I asked if he were paying.” He closes with reassurances: “I write only to inform not alarm you. You see, with you out there and the boys back here, I have a lot going for me.”

Now, in my head, I go to another heaven — to Dad and me in the water at Scarborough Beach on a bright October day. I am 7 years old and feel the strong tug of the undertow as a rising wave approaches. My father is beside me, lean and athletic.

As the wave curls and begins to break, I dive to ride it, arms reaching for the shore. But the water pounds me and I am upended in the churning tumult until, yanking me upward by my wrists, Dad plucks me from the ocean chaos.

We stand in the white sea foam laughing, Superman and me.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/Walsh: Superman and me at Scarborough Beach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 6-22-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien

Suffice to say, so far (SO FAR) no major HEAT WAVE has blown across our region yet and Thank God! Those poor folks in the Midwest and the south are melting. Last year at this time all of us in this tiny apartment nearly died from heatstroke as we were hit with an early summer heat wave in this region. It was brutal. We didn’t have the big AC in yet and honestly, I didn’t think the cat would make it. That’s how hot it was in my crib.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Owners of Warwick’s Atwood Hotel had stories to tell

The beautiful Atwood Hotel might have brought its owners a livelihood but it was also at the center of much grief. The proprietor of the hotel, James Atwood, was a popular man. Travelers flocked to rent rooms from him while local organizations planned their parties there. The enormous suppers served regularly in the dining room earned raves; fish chowder, stewed oysters, clams, turkey, fresh fruit, cakes and pies always delivered satisfaction.
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Two People Shot Dead in Cumberland, Rhode Island

Two people were killed in a shooting in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Wednesday, according to Cumberland police. Police said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene. The two people \were known to...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

After tear-down, Kip's is but a memory

PAWTUCKET – Memories, funny, sad, and everything in between, are all that are left of Kip’s Restaurant on Newport Avenue, a loss for a neighborhood that has seen too many treasures disappear, say residents. Wreckers last week made quick work of the structure at the corner of Newport...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
North Providence, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
Turnto10.com

RISPCA welcomes 40 beagles from alleged neglect case to Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received 40 beagles Tuesday from a facility that allegedly breeds animals for testing. The dogs are now one step closer to finding their forever homes after being relinquished from the medical facility. The Humane...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walsh Associates
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Narragansett (RI)

Narragansett is a gorgeous town in Washington County, Rhode Island, United States. It has an official headcount of 14 532 people according to the last headcount. The population of this town during summer time increases by double to about 34,000 people. The town is perched in a narrow land area...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford native who lost twins to drowning accident, wins “American Chopper” contest

On January 16th, 2010, New Bedford native Paul DeMello lost his 13-month-old twins, Christian and Joshua, in a drowning accident. Joshua died that day and Christian died 3 days later and his parents had his organs donated. The following day, Christian’s liver was donated to a boy named Jose in Texas, and his kidney to 22-year-old Jillian Forgea of Florida – both were life-saving transplants.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Peppard
Person
Evan
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yacht captain dies in Rhode Island to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The captain of a boat competing in the Newport Bermuda Race died after he went overboard on the racecourse Sunday. Race officials say Colin Golder, of New Providence, N.J., went overboard about 325 miles from Bermuda. Golder was the captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.
ecori.org

Leveling Forests for Solar: Advocates for Green Energy Square Off Over Trees vs. Panels

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) Stepping into any of Rhode Island’s forests, most people perceive similar things: a lush, green canopy overhead; dappled sunlight casting shadows on the forest floor; birds and small animals rustling in the underbrush.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Power lines at Providence's India Point Park to be moved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rusty tall towers with heavy black wires are considered an eyesore by many visitors to a Providence park. “We have 10 million cars a year that speed through Providence without stopping to get to the Cape and the islands to see beautiful water views. Well, we have some here that could be enhanced significantly,” said David Riley of Friends of India Point Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy