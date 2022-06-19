Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police.

CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument that led to members of each group firing at each other.

The three victims, the 17-year-old, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, were transported to Wexner Medical Center, per police. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.