Introducing new VR food columnist Amos Horn

The stewardMRV program founded by the Mad River Chamber of Commerce kicked off its summer on Saturday, June 4, as part of National Trails Day. According to a press release, “Throughout the Mad River Valley, people gathered to clean public spaces, perform trail maintenance and remove invasive species that threaten the local ecology of our valley,” including Japanese knotweed, which can be found all along the Mad River. Sixteen community members, including Mysa School faculty, students, and parents, gathered at the Lareau swim hole along with Waitsfield Conservation Commission members to learn about how knotweed is changing the landscape along riverbanks and roadways, said Mysa School’s Kathy Haskell.

