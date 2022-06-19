ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Introducing new VR food columnist Amos Horn

The Valley Reporter
 3 days ago

Harwood graduate and Moretown native Amos Horn is The Valley Reporter’s new food columnist. His column will be called Amos Bakes and Other Things, in an homage to David Cohen whose long-time column David Doesn’t Bake is now appearing only once a month in The Valley Reporter....

www.valleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Reporter

Mysa School students pitch in to manage knotweed

The stewardMRV program founded by the Mad River Chamber of Commerce kicked off its summer on Saturday, June 4, as part of National Trails Day. According to a press release, “Throughout the Mad River Valley, people gathered to clean public spaces, perform trail maintenance and remove invasive species that threaten the local ecology of our valley,” including Japanese knotweed, which can be found all along the Mad River. Sixteen community members, including Mysa School faculty, students, and parents, gathered at the Lareau swim hole along with Waitsfield Conservation Commission members to learn about how knotweed is changing the landscape along riverbanks and roadways, said Mysa School’s Kathy Haskell.
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Louis Meyers runs for U.S. Congress

The Valley Reporter has reached out to all Vermont candidates for Congress and the Senate and will continue to interview those who respond in the coming weeks (see pages X and Y for interviews with Becca Balint and Ericka Redic). Louis Meyers (D), South Burlington, is running for Vermont’s Congressional...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy