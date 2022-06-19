ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

HealthStreet connects community with resources to reduce disparities

By Star Bradbury
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

The more I find out about HealthStreet, the more I want to let people know about it! Founded in 2011, this unique program works to reduce disparities in accessing health care by linking the community to medical and social resources, often for free or at a reduced cost.

People may not realize that UF HealthStreet is not just for University of Florida students. It is actually a separate program from UF Health/Shands, open to everyone.

Membership in HealthStreet is free. It is the community engagement program of the UF Clinical and Translational Science Program, a part of UF, meant to engage the entire North Florida community. HealthStreet is a gem in our midst and, surprisingly, the only program like it in Florida.

While focusing on reaching vulnerable populations in Alachua County, HealthStreet seeks to engage anyone and everyone in our community. But its services may be especially valuable for those who experience barriers to accessing services.

Imagine, for instance, trying to navigate the health care system with little computer expertise, no internet or not being fluent in English. Frankly, it would be difficult to impossible. Add having poor or no health insurance, a job with no flexibility in hours and a lack of transportation — you get the picture! Yet the health of our community rests on the health of all.

What sets this program apart is the emphasis it places on community outreach. By hiring and training community health workers, HealthStreet helps “bridge the gap between community members and the healthcare resources available to them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acxFv_0gFTVPUF00

Community health workers “are lay members of the community …who usually share ethnicity, language, socioeconomic status, and life experiences with the community members they serve," according to the National Institutes of Health. They come from a place of shared lived experiences, and don’t need a medical background.

Community health workers offer interpretation and translation services, and provide culturally appropriate health education and information. Many of our community members need help but they don’t know where to turn. HealthStreet reaches out to them directly through these trusted workers to bring this needed information directly to them.

Connecting people to various organizations and clinics that offer free or low-cost primary care, dental care, vision/eye care, mental health care, pre-natal care and more is critical. In particular, they have clinics for Spanish speakers only, LGBTQ+ health clinics, the elderly, the people with disabilities — in other words, anyone. I am particularly impressed with their neurocognitive screening initiative , offering screenings to “uninsured individuals or those who cannot otherwise afford cognitive testing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fE5aP_0gFTVPUF00

Their website includes by far the best list of organizations in this area that provide free or reduced rate medical and social services to our community. It has well over 30 organizations, complete with detailed list of services, clinic hours and numbers to call for help, including health care, mental health, internet access, food assistance, domestic violence, housing assistance, help for the elderly, job assistance, legal services, immigration assistance and more. Some of these programs are through UF and Alachua County, but many are not-for-profit groups that have been helping our community for years .

You may have noticed their colorful buses around town and at various community events. HealthStreet has mobile health vehicles staffed with trained community health workers and nurses who provide screening, referrals and, importantly, adult COVID-19 vaccinations. If you would like them to visit your neighborhood, reach out to Dr. Catherine Striley, deputy director, at cstriley@ufl.edu , or visit their website at https://bit.ly/ourcommunityhealth .

This is but one of many outreach programs HealthStreet offers. At their actual physical location, 2401 SW Archer Road, they provide blood pressure screenings, health needs assessments, free Narcan nasal spray kits, confidential HIV testing and counseling, a free clothing and toiletry pantry, and more. They are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuTIL_0gFTVPUF00

If you happen to be looking for a rewarding career and you want to make a difference to your community, think about becoming a community health care worker. HealthStreet will help train you, and a degree is not required.

If you are a family member, social or health care worker, or senior advocate or any kind looking for resources in Alachua County, call 352-294-4880 or email them at HealthStreet@ufl.edu to find out how they can help you. You won’t be disappointed!

Star Bradbury ( www.starbradbury.com ) is the owner of Senior Living Strategies in Gainesville.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: HealthStreet connects community with resources to reduce disparities

Comments

