A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO