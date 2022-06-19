Gimme’ Shelter – Tammy’s at the Providence Animal Control Center

The Wakefield Village Association announces the 2022 Wakefield RiverFire summer event series. The first fire lighting is on Thursday, June 23rd from 6 to 10pm on the Saugatucket River in historic, downtown Wakefield and continues every Thursday evening until August 18th. Enjoy the serene views of the Saugatucket River, as the sun peacefully sets, and the wood in the fire basins begin to glow and crackle. Coming from throughout Rhode Island, put in 327 Main St, Wakefield to your GPS. Parking is at the municipal parking lots and on-street unless signed otherwise.
