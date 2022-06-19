ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RI Weather Today, June 19, 2022 – John Donnelly

By John Donnelly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fairly weak trough of low pressure will swing through early, kicking up some pre-dawn showers. A north-northwesterly breeze should prevail through the day with morning lows in the mid 50’s and...

Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 6-22-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien

Suffice to say, so far (SO FAR) no major HEAT WAVE has blown across our region yet and Thank God! Those poor folks in the Midwest and the south are melting. Last year at this time all of us in this tiny apartment nearly died from heatstroke as we were hit with an early summer heat wave in this region. It was brutal. We didn’t have the big AC in yet and honestly, I didn’t think the cat would make it. That’s how hot it was in my crib.
PROVIDENCE, RI
“ARTful” opening of Davey Lopes Pool launches Providence water park, pool schedule

Providence Recreation Department announces summer 2022 water park and pool schedule. Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, members of the Providence City Council, local legislators and community members and artists joined together yesterday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool and announce the summer 2022 Providence water park and pool schedule.
ART! Murals debut TODAY at Davey Lopes Rec Center Pool

A unique art installation/mural project happened in the past two months. To accompany the opening of the newly renovated Davey Lopes Pool, which did not open last year due to extensive renovations needed, a mural commission was begun by the City of Providence. This year the pool will reopen with the addition of 6 main murals, decorating the entire end of the pool area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
First fire lighting at family-friendly Wakefield RiverFire

The Wakefield Village Association announces the 2022 Wakefield RiverFire summer event series. The first fire lighting is on Thursday, June 23rd from 6 to 10pm on the Saugatucket River in historic, downtown Wakefield and continues every Thursday evening until August 18th. Enjoy the serene views of the Saugatucket River, as the sun peacefully sets, and the wood in the fire basins begin to glow and crackle. Coming from throughout Rhode Island, put in 327 Main St, Wakefield to your GPS. Parking is at the municipal parking lots and on-street unless signed otherwise.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Movies in the Park at Rocky Point

The Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting Movies in the Park at Rocky Point, presented by Wave Federal Credit Union, beginning on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Gates open at 5:30 pm to the public with free admission and free parking. Central Rhode Island Chamber of...
WARWICK, RI
The Empowerment Factory’s summer program for RI students, grades 2-5

Register your Rhode Island student in grades 2-5 for Free Summer Programs. These award-winning programs, offered by The Empowerment Factory, begin July 6th in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education All Course Network. These free programs are also funded in part by Cox Communications, who recently recognized numerous non-profit organizations committed to creating opportunities for youth to gain access to both STEAM learning and social well-being initiatives.
EDUCATION

