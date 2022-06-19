ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Ancient Rome rises again as amphitheatre craze spreads across Britain

By Vanessa Thorpe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJcUY_0gFTULEm00
Calvino Nights, created by Mike Shepherd, at the Minack theatre at Porthcurno in Cornwall.

Theatre performed under a starry sky, regular spa days, courtyard gardens with fountains, and luxurious seasonally inspired dining: the Romans in Britain had it all sorted. In popular imagination at least, the three and a half centuries of foreign rule that followed the Roman invasion in AD 43 saw the development of many of the cultural pursuits that are still enjoyed by the middle classes of the British Isles.

Now, the Romans’ more civilised leisure activities in Britain are being recreated up and down the country. A series of amphitheatres, either newly built or recently restored, are opening to the public this summer, together with a full-scale recreation of a Roman villa in the West Country.

Last week, a 500-seat open-air auditorium at Oddington in the Cotswolds welcomed an audience for the first time – for a production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, appropriately enough.

“We had birdsong, a helicopter passing over and a fantastic sunset,” said Judy Reaves, creative head of the new theatre in Berrybank Park, overlooking the Evenlode Valley. “I’m used to designing sets for indoor shows, for the traditional ‘black boxes’ auditorium, but staging shows and watching them outside makes people feel great. The concept behind our amphitheatre is that everyone should be able to enjoy the performing arts.”

A smaller pop-up theatre is also coming to the Anglo-Saxon archeological site at Sutton Hoo near Ipswich this July, courtesy of Red Rose Chain theatre. Meanwhile, summer seasons of entertainment are already under way in many of Britain’s more established open-air amphitheatres, such as the Minack, the 20th-century Cornish venue on the cliff edge at Porthcurno, or within the original stone auditorium at Verulamium, now known as St Albans in Hertfordshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OY15_0gFTULEm00
A Roman villa has been recreated by a hotel complex in Somerset near the site of a recently discovered ruin. Photograph: Craig Auckland

Many of the new projects have been labours of love for the campaigners and entrepreneurs behind them, each confident of an increasing public appetite for open-air entertainment alongside a shared national curiosity about the 367 years of Roman rule.

In Bruton, Somerset, the discovery of the remains of an expansive Roman villa prompted the owners of the Newt, a hotel and garden complex, to embark upon the careful reconstruction of a Romano-British villa on land nearby. The seven-year building project was completed a month ago and now the public can examine a reproduction of the decor and layout enjoyed by the Romans.

“The recreation is to the same scale as the footprint of the remains discovered and has been built with the same orientation,” said Katie Lewis, the estate architect. “Working on the reimagining of the villa, I’ve realised a lot of Roman ideas about living are actually very modern, including things you might not expect like double-glazing and underfloor heating.”

The villas the Romans built were similar to the ones in Italy, with “sumptuous colours and textiles”, but with some subtle differences. The decor tended to be slightly less delicate and showy. “When we did not find the detail we needed in the excavations we went first to other surviving Roman villas in Britain, to look at work there. In some cases we then looked at villas on the continent if there were still gaps to fill.”

Alongside the new villa is an interactive information centre, placed above the exposed foundations of the original villa, dating back to AD 351. Visitors can examine the frigidarium (cold room), triclinium (dining area) and tablinum (study), while admiring the frescoes around them. There is also a chance to sample an approximation of Roman street food, put together with ingredients known to have been favoured in southern Britain at the time. It is a suitable mix of culture and cuisine, given the Roman statesman and philosopher Cicero once argued: “Cultivation to the mind is as necessary as food to the body.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShhJO_0gFTULEm00
The amphitheatre at Berrybank Park in the Cotswolds. Photograph: Alexis Knight

In time to benefit from the growing appetite for ancient culture, English Heritage, the conservation charity, is finishing work on one of Britain’s precious group of Roman amphitheatres at Richborough, near Sandwich in Kent.

The excavations here, at the scene of the first Roman landings in Britain, are being done in preparation for the launch of the Gateway to Britannia project, now delayed till next year. The work has produced significant discoveries, shedding light on the decoration and on the use of animals at the site.

In Scotland the Pitlochry Festival theatre has just announced an outdoor programme for its 70th summer season, to be staged in its recently constructed 80-seat amphitheatre “nestled in a garden under the shadow of Ben y Vrackie”.

But perhaps the most unexpected proof of the spread of amphitheatres is the completion this summer of a small-scale open-air venue near the urban sprawl of Brent Cross in north London. The site in Claremont Way Open Space opened last week as part of the Brent Cross Town regeneration scheme and is designed to breathe new life into the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4940W5_0gFTULEm00
The amphitheatre at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Scotland. Photograph: Douglas McBride

Whether the Romans in Britain truly lived in the pleasant and civilised manner commonly imagined, is doubted by the classicist and historian Mary Beard. It seems more likely we have all simply adopted and amplified the user-friendly sides of Roman culture. “I suspect we tend to glamorise the outdoor entertainment space of ancient Romans,” she told the Observer. “I mean at least we have portable loos. What do you think the Romans did?”

Amphitheatres, which are circular venues with raised seating, as opposed to the oblong hippodromes built for horse racing, were used for gladiatorial combat, animal slayings, chariot races and executions: quite some distance from today’s popular musical theatre shows. As Voltaire once noted: “The ancient Romans built their greatest masterpieces of architecture, their amphitheatres, for wild beasts to fight in.”

No such horrors await audiences at Oddington, where the worst in store is a rainstorm. “If it rains we can pull a cover over the performance space, and then if it rains really hard, we have an extreme weather contingency and we will move the performance inside the foyer tent,” said Reaves, who is part of a small group who built the amphitheatre in memory of her late mother, Janet Cockell, a resident of Upper Oddington. “If there is rain, it creates a kind of Dunkirk spirit anyway.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Voltaire
Person
Julius Caesar
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Ancient Rome#Amphitheatre#Roman Villa#Performing#Romans#Red Rose C
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

326K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy