Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, James River, MLF NOW! Live Stream, Day 3 (6/18/2022)

The story of Richmond, Virginia’s Alabama Thunderpussy — whose moniker has not aged well but could definitely be worse — is long and has enough struggle and triumph, ups, downs, comings, goings, etc., to be fully human. Their last album was 2007’s Open Fire, which introduced their third frontman, Kyle Thomas, known for his work in Exhorder and as of 2012, vocalist for Chicago doom legends Trouble for the second time. Prior to that album’s sharper, more metallic take (which seemed at the time like a new start rather than the swansong it became), ATP helped define a path for post-C.O.C. Southern heavy rock, records like 1998’s Rise Again and 1999’s River City Revival — and I’ll add 2000’s Constellation to the list, just because I’ve always dug it — basking in a burl that bands still emulate and putting the double-guitar outfit in league with the stoner rock of the day through releasing on Frank Kozik‘s Man’s Ruin imprint.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO