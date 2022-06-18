ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, James River, MLF NOW! Live Stream, Day 3 (6/18/2022)

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. – The Top 50 anglers hit the James River for Day 3 of the...

majorleaguefishing.com

majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: LeBrun Takes the Win on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – Nick LeBrun goes back-to-back! The Louisiana pro stacked up 17 pounds, 9 ounces on Championship Sunday to claim the trophy at the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes, his second win in a row on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. With his victories at Lake Guntersville and the James River, LeBrun becomes the third angler ever to pull off the feat.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
majorleaguefishing.com

LeBrun Locks up Back-To-Back Wins With 17-9 On the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – All week long, Nick LeBrun looked in control as he posted consistent bags the first three days to lead the field going into Championship Sunday at Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes on the James River. But the Louisiana pro saved his best for last with a limit weighing 17 pounds, 9 ounces to on Championship Sunday win his second straight event.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Group Camp 7 historical highway marker was unveiled Tuesday at Pocahontas State Park. Group Camp 7 was built in the 1930s for the use of African Americans and is part of the Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area. “The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Presents: Alabama Thunderpussy Reunion Show Dec. 3 w/ Suplecs & Loud Night

The story of Richmond, Virginia’s Alabama Thunderpussy — whose moniker has not aged well but could definitely be worse — is long and has enough struggle and triumph, ups, downs, comings, goings, etc., to be fully human. Their last album was 2007’s Open Fire, which introduced their third frontman, Kyle Thomas, known for his work in Exhorder and as of 2012, vocalist for Chicago doom legends Trouble for the second time. Prior to that album’s sharper, more metallic take (which seemed at the time like a new start rather than the swansong it became), ATP helped define a path for post-C.O.C. Southern heavy rock, records like 1998’s Rise Again and 1999’s River City Revival — and I’ll add 2000’s Constellation to the list, just because I’ve always dug it — basking in a burl that bands still emulate and putting the double-guitar outfit in league with the stoner rock of the day through releasing on Frank Kozik‘s Man’s Ruin imprint.
RICHMOND, VA
Midlothian, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Midlothian, VA
#Live Stream#James River#Tune In Tomorrow#Powerstop Brakes
cbs17

Virginia installs changing speed limit signs on I-95 north

RICHMOND, Va. (WNCN) – LED signs that will display changing speed limits will soon be fully activated on a stretch of Interstate-95 northbound in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the variable speed limit signs will replace static speed limit signs for 15 miles in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: LEGO to Chesterfield County and Virginia's red flag law

Virginia's red flag law has been used hundreds of times in the past two years, but not everyone is happy about it. And, Chesterfield County will soon be the only place in the U.S. where LEGOs are made. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week...
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE

