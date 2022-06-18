ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Out of lineup Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McCutchen isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds. McCutchen will get...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Yields two runs in no-decision

Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in six innings versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision. Manaea allowed a two-run inside-the-park home run to Jordan Luplow in the third inning, but that was the extent of Arizona's offense. It was a solid bounce-back for Manaea after he allowed five runs in his previous start. He's now logged quality starts in 10 of his 13 appearances, though he's yet to post more than three such outings in a row. For the season, he's at a 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 79 innings. The southpaw is projected for a rematch in Arizona next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Huge game in extra-innings loss

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Royals. Ohtani was the key to the Angels' offense Tuesday, delivering three-run homers in the sixth and ninth innings while adding sacrifice flies in the seventh and 11th. The eight RBI he posted in this contest easily set a new career high. The two-way star now boasts a .260/.331/.489 slash line with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and a triple through 293 plate appearances. He'll be on the mound for Wednesday's series finale versus the Royals.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Done for the year

Ahmed underwent shoulder surgery June 15 and will miss the remainder of the season, Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder issues since late in the 2021 season but put off surgery as long as possible. Non-invasive treatments provided ephemeral relief, so the shortstop eventually agreed to undergo surgery. Geraldo Perdomo will hold down shortstop for the rest of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Reaches 20-homer mark

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. Alonso tagged Astros starter Jose Urquidy for a solo shot in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. In June alone, Alonso has swatted seven of his 20 homers this season. The first baseman has added 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base and a pair doubles this month, and he's maintained a sturdy .285/.366/.559 slash line with 65 RBI in 69 contests overall.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Marcus Semien: Homers, doubles in win

Semien went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Philadelphia. Semien singled in the first, doubled and scored in the sixth and capped off his evening with a two-run homer. The 31-year-old's early-season troubles are no more as he's hitting .316/.391/.531 over his last 110 plate appearances. Additionally, his 16:12 K:BB during that span is a significant improvement over both the first month and a half of the season and his career numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: No sign of return from injured list

Polanco (back) is unlikely to return from the injured list when eligible Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It could be longer than 10 days. I think it's just fair to leave it at that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Polanco has not started full baseball activities, so he could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up to majors

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Bannon was added to the 26-man roster as a replacement for reliever Mike Baumann, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk with Baltimore needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline. While he's up with the Orioles, Bannon is expected to serve as the primary backup at third base to Tyler Nevin, who is filling an everyday role at the position while Ramon Urias (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Heads to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Lodolo (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday. Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since April 24 and wasn't on track to be activated from the 10-day IL in fewer than 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his timeline. Instead, the move is merely procedural, as it clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Donovan Solano (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Lodolo is set to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Louisville later this week, and if all goes well, he could be activated from the IL and slot back into Cincinnati's rotation at some point during the final few days of June.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Return not imminent

Wong (calf) took some swings in the cage Tuesday but isn't expected to resuming hitting or running on the field during the current series against the Cardinals, which ends Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran second baseman suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained right calf...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Mashes 11th homer

Story went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers. The 29-year-old infielder took Beau Brieske deep in the fourth inning, extending his current hitting streak to five games. Story has run hot and cold all season, and while he may be heating up again now, he's still slashing just .229/.289/.400 through 18 games in June with two of his 11 homers on the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Comes off IL

The Reds reinstated Solano (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Cincinnati swapped Solano off the 60-day IL in exchange for lefty starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (back), who was transferred from the 10-day IL since he was already on track to miss more than two months with his injury. The righty-hitting Solano is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option at second base, third base or shortstop for Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer or Brandon Drury, depending on which player the Reds want to extend a breather on a given day.
CINCINNATI, OH

