ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Voices: I’ve just become a dad for the first time – should I be worried?

By Sunny Hundal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVd44_0gFStHbQ00

This is my very first Father’s Day as a dad. My partner has just given birth, so the end is nigh. Or so everyone seems to be telling me. “Say goodbye to your sleep and relaxing days, mate,” my friend said to me – encouragingly, I think. Others had far more ominous warnings. Some people even grimaced as they congratulated us on the news.

I’m starting to think that the real reason people don’t want to have kids isn’t climate change or the cost, but the stress. Having children and looking after them seems impossibly complicated in the modern era. Every day brings news of awful diseases or viruses that children can catch, allergies I need to worry about, or behavioural issues I should watch out for. Every article of advice I read warns me of a multitude of impending risks, and the more I try to arm myself with knowledge, the more I find new things to worry about.

All of this is enough to drive anyone into a state of anxiety. At the ripe old age of 45, I can handle it, but I can’t imagine anyone 20 years younger approaching parenthood today without an overwhelming sense of stress.

Apparently, it will all be worth it! But I’m not convinced that all the fearmongering is helpful.

It makes me want to push back. Sure, it’s undoubtedly more complicated and expensive to raise a child today. But how much of that is necessary? Is everyone worrying too much? Even writing that out fills me with trepidation, because I know some people are going to call me irresponsible, or worse.

We live in a culture in which it’s “better to be safe than sorry” – to the point where being “safe” means constant worry. That doesn’t feel helpful, either. I want my child to take some tumbles, eat things that make her ill, play-fight with our two dogs and get bruised. I think being overcautious all the time makes us weaker – physically and mentally. I want her to take risks and not be afraid of falling down, or of not getting things right the first time. I think that will make my daughter more resilient.

Moreover, there’s little point in worrying about things I cannot control. If she’s born with an illness, or develops one later in life; if she develops mental health issues; if she’s unable to make friends – there’s little I can do in advance. I can only deal with such challenges when they arise. There are a million things that can go wrong, so why drive myself crazy thinking about them – or worse, trying to prevent them? It is impossible to plan for everything.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

I’m not passing judgement on others – I think to do so is to add to the problem – so they are welcome to disagree. Some may prefer to be safer than sorrier.

Does this make me irresponsible? I don’t believe so. I think it’s sensible risk management. Our parents raised children with far less support, convenience and expert advice on hand. They managed, didn’t they? Of course they weren’t perfect, but we won’t be either. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to be safe where possible. But it’s like the saying goes – you can’t find love without kissing a few frogs. Trying to prevent any heartbreak at all is worse than having your heart broken in the quest to find love. Or to put it another way, what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger. And I plan to raise a strong daughter.

Of course, I could be proved wrong. It might turn out that everyone’s worries were justified, and I am entirely unprepared for the tsunami of chaos heading my way. In which case, you can be sure I’ll be back with my mea culpa. Until then, happy Father’s Day!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman responds to critics who think her husband should be with someone thinner than her

A content creator and influencer has responded to criticisms of her relationship on social media after one user claimed her husband should be with somebody thinner than her.Alicia Mccarvell, from Canada, addressed the comments in a TikTok video on Tuesday 21 June, which has since been viewed more than 12 million times.Mccarvell and her husband, Scott, regularly post content together on TikTok, sharing various aspects of their relationship.The comments came after Mccarvell recently posted a transition video showing the couple standing in front of a mirror in their towels before getting dressed to attend a wedding together.The video quickly went...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she spoke to therapists and waited six months before introducing children to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has spoken candidly about introducing her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson, with the Skims founder revealing that she waited six months and consulted friends, family and therapists before doing so.The Kardashians star, 41, discussed the introduction of the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday.According to Kardashian, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, she sought advice from her loved ones, such as sister Kourtney Kardashian, and professionals, before...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother’s anger as daughter’s school starts charging £2 for free breakfast club

An outraged mother has threatened to change her child’s school after it announced plans to charge £2 for a ‘free’ breakfast service.Longhill Primary school in Hull has run a free breakfast club for children starting 45 minutes before the school day for years. However, the club has not offered food since the start of the pandemic. As it now moves to serve meals again, the school said it will have to charge for the service. In a letter seen by Hull Live, the primary school states that it cannot fully subsidise the staffing required, and the decision to charge is...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: ‘Glimmer of hope’ for mother of boy, 12, facing life support switch off

A mother has said there has been a “glimmer of hope” for her brain-damaged son as she prepares to appeal a ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life support. Hollie Dance said 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was injured in an incident at home in April and has not regained conciousness since, has responded to music and smell. A High Court judge ruled last week doctors could legally stop treating Archie after his parents had challenged proposals to switch off his life support, concluding the boy had died the end of last month.His mother hit out at the ruling, saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins wasn’t ‘coming out’ in video holding hands with man: ‘I do not identify as LGBTQ+’

The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins has clarified that he does not “identify as LGBTQ+” after fans thought he came out on social media.The 21-year-old, who won the Channel 4 baking show in 2020, delighted fans as he shared a compilation of clips on Instagram last week from a recent holiday.In various parts of the video, which is soundtracked by the song “I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, Sawkins appears to be holding hands with a man.Many of his followers interpreted this post as Sawkins coming out, flooding the comments section with rainbow emojis.“Well I didn’t see...
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer guide #369: Thursday, June 23

It's almost the end of the week so let's celebrate with the answer to the June 23 (369) Wordle. Even though I get my Wordle in every day, it's always exciting when those letters flip over. A life-saving green out of nowhere, a yellow that sometimes throws up more puzzles than it does answers, and what seemed like a sure bet was, in reality, a dull grey no. I don't think I'll ever get tired of it.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tom Hanks jokes about why he loves crashing weddings: ‘It’s my ego, unchecked’

Tom Hanks has opened up about crashing other people’s weddings and joked about how his appearances at ceremonies is what makes them more memorable.The 65-year-old actor discussed how he has crashed multiple weddings during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday.When Meyers said that Hanks was a man who would “show up at a wedding, invited or not,” the Elvis star agreed before joking that he helps the bride and groom “remember” their big day.“It’s my ego, unchecked,” he said.  “I just can’t help but think ‘What would these people like more than anything else to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Revealed: Why hamsters die

Hamsters are among the most popular pets around the world, commonly given to children because they are cute, easy to care for, never outstay their welcome and offer valuable lessons in commitment and responsibility that prepare a family for taking on a larger, more demanding animal like a puppy or kitten.These small rodents are perfectly content spending their days spinning in wheels or roaming through elaborate labyrinths of plastic tubing and seldom complain provided they are kept supplied with fresh sawdust, drinking water and seed mix.However, until now, relatively little research has been done into the threats to their health...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy