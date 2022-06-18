ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth Flag Proudly Flown at State Capitol

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, I proudly ordered the Juneteenth flag be flown at the State Capitol for the first time in state history, to commemorate the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to declare the end of slavery, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted. It is...

