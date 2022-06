Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his cleats for the second time. The four-time Super Bowl champion announced the decision Tuesday after 11 career seasons. "Gronk" is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play. He holds multiple records such as the most career postseason touchdown receptions for a tight end (15) and most 100-yard receiving games in NFL history by a tight end (32). The four-time First-Time All-Pro is one of the best players of this era and proved that with being selected to the 2010's All-Decade Team. He was a cornerstone in New England for nine seasons before teaming back up with QB Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for his final two career seasons.

