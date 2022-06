Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson 2024 wide receiver Keenan Jackson received his first power five offer from West Virginia in May and he made it to campus to see what it was all about. Jackson, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown for the first time and left with a positive vibe...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO