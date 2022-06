The San Antonio Spurs will be adding a new logo to their jerseys for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. On Tuesday, the NBA organization announced a multi-year partnership with the Austin-based credit building company, Self Financial, just two days ahead of the NBA draft. The Spurs are set to debut the self-branded jerseys during the 2022 summer league in Las Vegas. Self is also working with the Spurs 2021 first-round draft pick Joshua Primo as an ambassador for the company. James Garvey, founder and CEO of Self Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

