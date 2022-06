JAMES CITY-Taqueria Maria Bonita, a popular Mexican restaurant in Greater Williamsburg, is expanding and will soon open a third establishment within the coming weeks. The new restaurant, Maria Bonita Cantina, is opening at the corner of Olde Towne Road and Richmond Road in the space that was formerly occupied by the Edwards Ham Shop. The owners are finalizing paperwork before they officially open, which they anticipate will be at the end of June or early July.

