Midlothian, VA

GALLERY: Making Culls on Day 3 at the James River

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. – Short on time, the anglers of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me...

GALLERY: Final Hours of Stop 5 on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – The tide on the James River increased its movement during the afternoon, and so did the Top 10 pros at the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes. With a lengthy boat ride ahead of them, anglers fishing further downstream around the Chickahominy River rushed back to Osborne Landing. Some pros closer to the ramp found favorable tidal movement and made some last-minute culls before heading to the weigh-in. Check out the view from the water, and see which anglers on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me made late-day upgrades on the James River.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
GALLERY: LeBrun Takes the Win on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – Nick LeBrun goes back-to-back! The Louisiana pro stacked up 17 pounds, 9 ounces on Championship Sunday to claim the trophy at the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes, his second win in a row on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. With his victories at Lake Guntersville and the James River, LeBrun becomes the third angler ever to pull off the feat.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
HIGHLIGHTS: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, James River, Day 4

RICHMOND, Va. – Check out some of the MLF NOW! live stream highlights from Day 4 of Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes. The cream has risen to the top for Championship Sunday as this Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event has filtered the original field of 154 anglers to just the Top 10. Weights were zeroed for the day, making it a blank slate for all on the James River with a grand prize of $135,000 on the line.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Group Camp 7 historical highway marker was unveiled Tuesday at Pocahontas State Park. Group Camp 7 was built in the 1930s for the use of African Americans and is part of the Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area. “The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Battlefield Park commemorates 160th anniversary of Battle at Malvern Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days’ Battle at Malvern Hill with ranger-led walking tours. On Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park Rangers will be at Malvern Hill to greet visitors, answer questions about the battle and point out sites of interest. The ranger-led tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
Taqueria Maria Bonita Opening Third Location In Williamsburg

JAMES CITY-Taqueria Maria Bonita, a popular Mexican restaurant in Greater Williamsburg, is expanding and will soon open a third establishment within the coming weeks. The new restaurant, Maria Bonita Cantina, is opening at the corner of Olde Towne Road and Richmond Road in the space that was formerly occupied by the Edwards Ham Shop. The owners are finalizing paperwork before they officially open, which they anticipate will be at the end of June or early July.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA

