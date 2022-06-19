Encounters with the Science of Sunsets, Spring and Foam on Oregon Coast
4 days ago
(Manzanita, Oregon) – It's one of those Oregon coast jaunts that goes from serene and simple beauty to downright surreal. On this particular photographic run up and down the beaches, mostly focusing on Manzanita, it's proof that spring can indeed spring the biggest surprises on you. Among those revelations: knowing the...
(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
Most people enjoy watching movies, it's literally a billion-dollar industry. At the risk of sounding pretentious, I am going to admit just how much I enjoy movies. I see multiple movies in the theater each year, and not just the superhero flicks. I have a healthy collection of movies on Blu-Ray and DVD (over 500) and in my opinion, the special features of a movie can be equally as good as the film itself. I like movies of all types and enjoy bonding with my family and friends over a good film.
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – Buoy Beer Company is revealing more details after a June 14 roof collapse damaged a large portion of their brewery along the Columbia River. In a post to Facebook, Buoy Beer Company said the damaged part of the building was warehousing for production materials like labels and cans.
(Manzanita, Oregon) – This is part one of the story; it's so large that it must be broken into two parts. The second is available Monday morning. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has some exclusive additions to the story. (Photo: one of the timbers from the galleon, courtesy Scott Williams)
Homelessness used to mainly be a problem for bigger cities. But nowadays, a mixture of high housing costs, the pandemic, and a lack of mental health services, means homeless camps are popping-up in smaller towns too. Traci Collings and her husband have lived in Seaside, on Oregon's northwest coast in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
National grocery retailer Trader Joe’s is considering a new store in Tigard, according to city planning documents. City records show that a commercial building permit was issued on Tuesday to renovate the site of a former Albertsons at Tigard Towne Square on Southwest Durham Road and Pacific Highway. The...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - U.S Coast Guard crews responded to a fire on a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon early Saturday morning. USCG said they received a distress call at around 6:30 a.m., about 2 miles West of Manzanita Beach. One person...
It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
On Monday, June 20, 2022 at approximately 7:43 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a singled vehicle crash on Hwy 130 at milepost 3. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Volvo, operated John Newman (58) of Pacific City, left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and rolled off the roadway into the river. Speed and lane use are being investigated as a contributing factors. Hwy 130 was affected for approximately 6 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Peoples Utility Department and ODOT.
NEWBERG — Handcrafted birdhouses line the gravel driveway leading to a farm just outside Newberg. Each birdhouse is occupied. Swallows and sparrows have returned to a favorite nesting spot. On a recent spring day, Mary Mayor stood outside a nearby barn watching and called out to them with chirping...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State women's basketball landed a commitment from class of 2023 Barlow High School guard Kennedie Shuler. The 5-foot-10 Shuler led Barlow to the OSAA 6A state championship game before falling to Beaverton, 54-39. Shuler averaged 12 points per game during her team's playoff run. Shuler is...
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
