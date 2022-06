A 68-year-old Waupaca County man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Crawford County just before noon last Friday. Crawford County Sheriff’s officials say Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia was traveling with a group of motorcyclists on County Highway S when he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road. He lost control of his bike causing him to be ejected onto the pavement. Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. No other motorcyclists or vehicles were involved in the accident. Sheriff’s officials say speed caused the crash.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO