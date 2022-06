LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men’s Basketball has added Donovan Kates as an assistant coach, head coach Bob Marlin announced on Tuesday. Kates spent the last four seasons at the University of Alabama, most recently serving as the special assistant to head coach Nate Oats. While on staff, Kates helped lead the Tide to an SEC Tournament title in 2021 and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

