Juneteenth celebration begins early at an S.F. museum

SAN LEANDRO --- Police arrested a suspect Monday in a hate crime vandalism at a home in San Leandro. On June 18, a home for sale on the 15300 block of Inverness Street had a realtor sign vandalized with graffiti that included an anti-Asian racial epithet. Police said the next day, another anti-Asian graffiti message was spray-painted on the garage door of the same home.

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO