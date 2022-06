Click here to read the full article. Another REI store has started the process of organizing a union. A store in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday filed a request with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union election. The group is looking for the company to voluntarily recognize them through the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 union. With this move, this location becomes the most recent REI store to embark on the unionization process. REI workers in a New York City store in early March voted to unionize, making it the first organized REI store in the U.S. REI said...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO