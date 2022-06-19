This is the crucial point in the W's "two timeline" approach

BOSTON -- The Patriots have signed the final three members of their 2022 draft class, the team announced Thursday.New England signed first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, the team shared in a release Thursday afternoon.News of Strange signing with the Patriots broke on Wednesday. Thornton shared a photo of himself signing his contract with New England on Thursday afternoon:Strange was taken with the 29th overall selection in April. Thornton was a Day 2 pick, with the Patriots trading up to No. 50 to draft him out of Baylor. The Patriots selected quarterback Zappe with the 137th overall pick.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO