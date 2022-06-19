This is the crucial point in the W's "two timeline" approach

The Golden State Warriors are currently squarely the center of attention in the NBA world. Having won the championship last week, the team has been celebrating since, and it's not just the players and coaches, their families have also grabbed some of the limelight during these celebrations. Ayesha Curry was...
The San Antonio Spurs will be adding a new logo to their jerseys for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. On Tuesday, the NBA organization announced a multi-year partnership with the Austin-based credit building company, Self Financial, just two days ahead of the NBA draft. The Spurs are set to debut the self-branded jerseys during the 2022 summer league in Las Vegas. Self is also working with the Spurs 2021 first-round draft pick Joshua Primo as an ambassador for the company. James Garvey, founder and CEO of Self Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BOSTON -- The Patriots have signed the final three members of their 2022 draft class, the team announced Thursday.New England signed first-round pick Cole Strange, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, and fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, the team shared in a release Thursday afternoon.News of Strange signing with the Patriots broke on Wednesday. Thornton shared a photo of himself signing his contract with New England on Thursday afternoon:Strange was taken with the 29th overall selection in April. Thornton was a Day 2 pick, with the Patriots trading up to No. 50 to draft him out of Baylor. The Patriots selected quarterback Zappe with the 137th overall pick.
Comments / 0