Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park

An investigation into the City of Fresno's sixth shooting involving police is underway after officers opened fire, killing a suspected gunman in a northeast Fresno park on Saturday night.

Fresno police were called to Vinland Park near Gettysburg and Woodrow Avenues around 8:30 after a 911 caller said they saw a man waving a gun over his head.

Initially four officers responded and made contact with Aceituno Jr. as he was walking away from the bathroom area of the park.

Fresno's police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers gave several commands to him to stop walking away and to put the gun down.

Balderrama said Aceituno Jr. refused, then began walking toward officers 'in an aggressive manner'.

Two officers opened fire.

It's unclear how many times Aceituno Jr. was struck by bullets. He died at the scene.

Detectives had the park taped off for hours as they interviewed several witnesses and canvassed the area for evidence.

The scene was cleared on Sunday morning but the investigation into what happened continues.

The police department's homicide unit, The Fresno County District Attorney's office and the Office of Independent Review are handling that investigation.

Both officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave per protocol.