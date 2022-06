Hannibal, Mo. — Hannibal Arts Council’s popular Art Adventure program continues at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Art Adventures are designed for youths ages 5-12. The June project will focus on monarchs. Participants will get a lesson on monarch butterflies and make their own origami butterfly. Hannibal resident Tammy Nichols will speak about the life cycle of a monarch and bring live eggs, caterpillars, chrysalis and adult monarchs to showcase and talk about an important plant to the butterflies, the milkweed. Participants also will be given milkweed seeds to take home to start their own butterfly garden.

