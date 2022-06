Juneteenth 2022 is on Monday, June 20. It celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them. Union troops told the remaining enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that all people who were still enslaved at the time should be freed according to the Emancipation Proclamation.

