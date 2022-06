Click here to read the full article. When “The Umbrella Academy” last aired new episodes, in July 2020, its star occupied a different place in the culture, under a different name. Elliot Page, the Academy Award-nominated performer, is by far the highest-profile member of the show’s cast — all playing a family of superheroes perennially trying to thwart apocalypse. And his public disclosure that he is a trans man in late 2020 presented the series with a conundrum as it looked ahead to a third season. How could “The Umbrella Academy” best leverage Page’s talent and honor the work he’d already...

TV SERIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO