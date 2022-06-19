'Hit these guys up': Former Jose Huizar aide testifies about demands for cash and donations

Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus and the local organization OneFuture Coachella Valley were awarded a five-year, $2.3 million grant to help migrant farmworkers, officials said today. The U.S. Department of Education’s College Assistance Migrant Program grant will focus on helping 50 students annually who are migrant/seasonal farmworkers,...
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the seventh time in the last eight days. The steady decrease follows a long streak of increases that pushed prices to record highs. The average price declined four-tenths of a cent to $6.418...
The National Weather Service warned Tuesday of possible thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Los Angeles County starting after midnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening. On its Twitter page, the weather service warned of an elevated fire danger “through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity.”
