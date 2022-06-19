ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Morgan gets Red Bulls started in 2-0 win over Toronto

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored in the second minute and the New York Red Bulls went on to a 2-0 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The Red Bulls (7-4-5) never trailed after Morgan made it a 1-0 game, scoring on a header off a corner kick by John Tolkin.

Luquinhas scored the other goal in the 56th minute, lifting a ball over retreating Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who had just made a one-handed save near the top of the box.

Carlos Miguel saved all three shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Westberg saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto (4-8-3).

The Red Bulls visit Los Angeles FC on Sunday, while Toronto will host Atlanta United on Saturday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Sports Nation

Large Red Bulls’ Crowd See’s Win vs Toronto, Courtesy of Barça Benefits

Saturday night’s 2-0 win for the New York Red Bulls proved something. That a good ticket deal can fill seats no matter who is playing. It seems weird to talk about this after a well fought win. New York’s roster depth was tested due to international call-ups, injuries, and suspensions. Late first half scares gave way to another highlight reel worthy goal by Luquinhas at home. After the match he even smiled when asked about it and why so many of his scores come from tricky angles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

San Antonio Spurs Announce Self Financial As New Official Jersey Patch Sponsor

The San Antonio Spurs will be adding a new logo to their jerseys for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. On Tuesday, the NBA organization announced a multi-year partnership with the Austin-based credit building company, Self Financial, just two days ahead of the NBA draft. The Spurs are set to debut the self-branded jerseys during the 2022 summer league in Las Vegas. Self is also working with the Spurs 2021 first-round draft pick Joshua Primo as an ambassador for the company. James Garvey, founder and CEO of Self Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Harrison, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

La Liga announces complete 2022-23 schedule

La Liga announced its full 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, with the draw being conducted at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s headquarters. League giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off on October 16, in the ninth round of fixtures, at the Bernabeu, with the Camp Nou hosting the second meeting on March 19, 2023. Due to the World Cup, La Liga will take a lengthy mid-season break, with with 14th round of fixtures on the weekend of November 9 seeing the league stop for nearly seven weeks before picking back up on December 31. Normally, the Spanish league season takes its winter...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

955K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy