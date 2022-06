The Brice Long Back 2 Back Foundation Concert is rolling back into town on July 9, where people can raise money to support a good cause for local families. Long and friends return to the stage at the historic Alhambra Theatre starting at 7 p.m. that night and Long says it’s all about providing the means for families in need in Christian, Todd and Trigg counties with good Christmases.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO