Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - Khalid Hamad

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Application Notice is hereby given that Khalid Hamad intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer plans to break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the historic City Market. Landmark Partners said it expects to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the French Quarter neighborhood.
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - July 7, 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on July 7, 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 11 Sherrie A Pastor/Sherrie Pastor, Cube 116 Nedra Bailey, Cube 188 Tressa Evans, Cube 215 Natosha Palmer, Cube 328 Allyssa Bowen, Cube 364 Sandy Little, Cube 379 Gordon Bartley Jr, Cube 468 Mario Daquan Sims. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 9 Sergio Washington, Cube 140 Alethia Charlene Dixon/Alethia Charlene R Dixon, Cube 143 Oneevia Barfield/Oneevia L Barfield, Cube 222 Edward Thomas Kearn Jr, Cube 240 tasha Ann Peterson, Cube 310 Bryan Folgers, Cube 334 Marvie Wedgeworth, Cube 369 Ricky Martin, Cube 421 Stephaine Candia, Cube 463 Kristopher Patrick, Cube 468 Kiara Hartwell, Cube 479 Nicole Miller, Cube 498 John Little. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1213 Frances Olivia Falen Suggs. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A129 Deveon Davis, Cube B208 Kyle Kinard, Cube B218 Neonta Brown, Cube B252 Leigha Smith, Cube B289 Mike Conlin. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube E36 Asha Reed, Cube G145 Darryl L Smalls, Cube G379 William Cooper. Online Bids END at approximately 5:00 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 244 George Heath, Cube 370 Chane and Able Productions, Cube 498 Andrew Majewski, Cube 528 Chaquetta Richardson, Cube 529 Tara Cessna. AD# 2007734.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - REGULAR BOARD MEETING - June 27

REGULAR BOARD MEETING Notice is, hereby, given that the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston will hold its REGULAR BOARD MEETING on Monday, June 27, at 5:30 P.M. at 550 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The purpose of such meeting is to transact any business that legally comes before the Authority. AD# 2005616.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia Walmart site, closed in 2021, is planned for conversion to a new warehouse use

COLUMBIA — A former Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia would be converted into a warehouse for computer work, according to plans filed with the city. The former big-box store, which closed in February 2021, would become a site where computers are stored, rebuilt and disassembled, according to an application filed with the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston sea island retail center fetched a 9-figure sale price

Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

BELCHER, Jack, 91, of James Island died Thursday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. BOYER, Jesse Edward, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. DUDLEY, Marienne Reynal-O'Connor, 90, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. HANOLD, Kathryn...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - BID - Commercial Pressure Washing

INVITATION FOR BID Dorchester School District Two is seeking bids from vendors to provide commercial pressure washing services for various schools. Bids are due by 3:00 p.m. on June 30, 2022. Contact Rhonda Grice, Procurement Officer, at rgrice@dorchester2.k12.sc.us for a complete copy of the solicitation. AD# 2008575.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Beaufort woman jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials

A Beaufort woman is jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials in conspiracy-laden messages posted on social media. Laura Boyd-Meador was indicted June 15 in the U.S. District Court of Charleston on two counts of interstate communications with threat to injure a person. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker ordered June...
BEAUFORT, SC
News19 WLTX

Gun buyback event exceeds expectations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today the Richland County Sheriff's Department, in partnership with other community groups collected 128 firearms from donations. Pastor Michael Baker describes his reasoning behind hosting a gun buyback event at Greater Saint Luke Baptist Church, "A lot of families are broken right now. A lot of families are hurting. A lot of families have experienced some type of tragedy, some type of murder, some type of set back"
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

20 South Carolina airports to share nearly $19M in FAA grants

SOUTH CAROLINA — Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects. Charleston International Airport, traditionally South Carolina's busiest airport, is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and and...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Midlands Gun Buyback Program Ends Earlier Than Expected

(Columbia, SC) -- A program aimed at getting guns off the street is ending early. The Midlands Gun Buyback program was supposed to take place over two days, but suspended activity after just two hours. Twelve-thousand dollars worth of gift cards were distributed as 128 guns were collected. The forfeited...
COLUMBIA, SC

