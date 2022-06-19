ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

COUNTDOWN: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Reset Fest’ on fire anniversary next Saturday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than grieving on the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged its community-owned building, Highland Park Improvement Club is throwing a party. Next Saturday is June 25th, one year...

CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:. Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Four months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return as a “reimagined space.” They have announced it will be called Driftwood, a restaurant and bar that “takes inspiration from the region surrounding it and aims to showcase Washington’s bountiful connection from mountain to sound.” That includes, the announcement says, “regional community partnerships” with farmers and fishers: “The menu will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as, Whistling Train Farm snap peas with green strawberries and house made feta, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with bourbon caramel, sour apple sorbet and creme fraiche.” The bar program promises “coastal cocktails” and a local wine list. Dan Mallahan will be executive chef, with a background including a downtown Seattle seafood-focused wood-fired restaurant called Rider that opened in 2017. Jackie Mallahan has a background as a design/decor entrepreneur and is creating the Driftwood space to be “comfortable yet refined,” with “soft wood tones, sea colors of aqua and green, and stone.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Footbridge, trail, art ahead as ‘natural drainage systems’ work expands to 24th/Kenyon

About a block east of Denny International Middle School, where SW Kenyon bends northward into 24th SW, a tangle of blackberry vines all but hides the public trail that leads to a footbridge over Longfellow Creek and, beyond, toward Delridge Way. Seattle Public Utilities is about to give the area a major makeover as part of its “natural drainage systems” work. SPU expects to start work this week that will result in:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: ‘Scaled-down’ Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki on Saturday

If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar – the Seafair Pirates Landing returns to Alki Beach on Saturday (June 25th). But it’s a “scaled-down” version of the event, Seafair tells us – no vendors, but, “There still will be a PA system for commentary and the usual shenanigans.” They’re expected to land around 1:30 pm, “storming the beach to steal the key to the city,” says Seafair. This time around they’re under the skullduggery of the incoming Captain Kidd, Michael “Mouthfish” Brown, who’s taking the wheel from the outgoing Captain Kidd, Damian “Terrible” Terrell. Remember there’ll be offshore cannon fire as the Pirates approach, so the event’s not for the easily startled. If you’re new – the Seafair Pirates have sailed the summer seas of Seattle since 1949, and participate in countless parades and festivals as well as devoting time to various charitable deeds. Be mindful that 1:30 pm time is approximate – we advise not waiting till the last minute! The actual landing is usually in the vicinity of Alki Bathhouse.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon cancellations later today

King County Water Taxi service will be reduced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 22, on the West Seattle and Vashon routes due to a shortage of available workforce. Downtown to West Seattle: departures at 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. are canceled. West Seattle to downtown: departures at 5:45 p.m. and 6:25...
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

Colman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:. (added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:. 4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

Today’s forecast is back to sunshine and a high around 70. (Now both Sunday and Monday are forecast for possible 90s!) Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday, start-of-summer Tuesday watch

6:05 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, June 21st, the first day of summer (solstice moment was 2:13 am). Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

47th/Andover SFD response: Kitchen fire

Thanks to Emilie for the photo and tip. Firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire in an apartment over a garage near 47th/Andover about an hour ago. No injuries reported. One side note: Firefighters were delayed a few minutes because the response first was sent to 47th Avenue *South*; the dispatcher said that’s how it was called in. Many of West Seattle’s SW streets have S. mirrors, as close as South Park, as far as the other side of I-5, so when calling something in, be sure to stipulate it’s SW.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Memorial planned July 2 for Donald S. Werlech, 1928-2022

Family and friends of Don Werlech will gather July 2 for his Funeral Mass. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:. It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our father at 94 years old. Donald Stephen Werlech (Don) was born March 16, 1928, the oldest...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets break dishes as gunfire pierces Alki home

If you’re in the Alki area and thought you heard gunfire around midnight, neighbors discovered this morning that you indeed did. Some of it even pierced the walls of a home. That photo is from Linda, who discovered the damage inside her home – about two blocks east of Alki Playfield – after a neighbor found a bullet casing on the street nearby and texted everyone on the block about it.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater) The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:. *397 graduates earned associate...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Finalists to be announced in the ‘other’ police-chief search

The Seattle Police Department is actually one of two local PDs with a chief search under way. The Port of Seattle also is without a permanent police chief at the moment, but it’s getting closer to a hire, and that’s of interest with the Port PD’s jurisdiction including Terminal 5 and other sites here in West Seattle. This week, the port is expected to announce finalists for the job, and next Monday, the finalists are expected to answer questions at an online public forum. The previous chief was fired last fall, more than a year after he was placed on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Mike Villa has been serving as interim chief. The port’s webpage about the chief search has information on how to watch the finalists’ forum at 4:30 pm June 27th, and how to send advance questions (requested by tomorrow).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

I am writing to ask for your help. I often take my dogs to a nearby school to let them run around a bit, but lately I’ve been the victim of serious harassment. Someone actually came right up to me and asked me to leave–something about how my dogs should be leashed, how they’re not allowed on school grounds, blah blah blah. Well! I have never felt more personally attacked! This bully was very threatening!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arrest in Delridge murder, one week after suspect got out of jail

10:57 AM: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a man in an encampment at 26th/Juneau early Monday. Police say a 911 tip led them to the 43-year-old man in South Delridge (the call log says the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW). He was booked into the King County Jail early today. Jail records show the suspect had spent a month there recently, from May 11th to June 13th, in relation to an auto-theft case.
KING COUNTY, WA

