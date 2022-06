Mr. Clyde Smith, age 93, of Homer, GA died Monday, June 20, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Smith was born in Commerce to the late Andrew and Maude Dills Smith. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a retired shop foreman from Georgia Department of Transportation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his grandson, Whitney Duffourc; brothers, Arthur, Allen, Emory, Leroy and Harvey Smith; and sisters, Allene Lewallen and Dorothy Garner.

HOMER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO